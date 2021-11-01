 
entertainment
Monday Nov 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Thomas Markle could release ‘skeletons’ from Meghan Markle’s closet

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Thomas Markle could release ‘skeletons’ from Meghan Markle’s closet
Thomas Markle could release ‘skeletons’ from Meghan Markle’s closet

Experts warn Meghan Markle may have many ‘skeletons’ from her closet, dug up by her dad Thomas Markle.

Per claims by a source close to Closer Magazine, "She was really family-orientated when she was younger, but she seems to have completely erased memories of that and disowned him (her father Thomas Markle).”

"Similarly, she cut off her ex-husband when her career started taking off. She seems to me to be a very ambitious, unforgiving person. But I think, much to her dismay, more will come out.

"I think Thomas is keeping some things back and that he has a lot of embarrassing stuff on her. There are skeletons in the closet and, when provoked, I think the secrets could all come out."

More From Entertainment:

Hilaria Baldwin voices support for Alec after tragic shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Hilaria Baldwin voices support for Alec after tragic shooting of Halyna Hutchins
Katy Perry makes the most of her 37th birthday with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry makes the most of her 37th birthday with Orlando Bloom
Kendall Jenner pays 'sweet tribute' to boyfriend Devin Booker on his birthday

Kendall Jenner pays 'sweet tribute' to boyfriend Devin Booker on his birthday
Prince Andrew’s case sparks calls to have monarchy abolished: report

Prince Andrew’s case sparks calls to have monarchy abolished: report
Head ‘Rust’ armorer ‘almost refused job’ since she ‘wasn’t ready’

Head ‘Rust’ armorer ‘almost refused job’ since she ‘wasn’t ready’
BTS releases 2022 Season’s Greetings with ‘star turned villain’ video

BTS releases 2022 Season’s Greetings with ‘star turned villain’ video
Prince Charles urges world leaders to set aside differences to build sustainable economy

Prince Charles urges world leaders to set aside differences to build sustainable economy

Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony

Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony

Latest

view all