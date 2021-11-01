Thomas Markle could release ‘skeletons’ from Meghan Markle’s closet

Experts warn Meghan Markle may have many ‘skeletons’ from her closet, dug up by her dad Thomas Markle.



Per claims by a source close to Closer Magazine, "She was really family-orientated when she was younger, but she seems to have completely erased memories of that and disowned him (her father Thomas Markle).”

"Similarly, she cut off her ex-husband when her career started taking off. She seems to me to be a very ambitious, unforgiving person. But I think, much to her dismay, more will come out.

"I think Thomas is keeping some things back and that he has a lot of embarrassing stuff on her. There are skeletons in the closet and, when provoked, I think the secrets could all come out."