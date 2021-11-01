 
Monday Nov 01 2021
Prince Andrew claims Virginia Giuffre ‘trafficked girls’ for Epstein

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Prince Andrew recently called out his accuser Virginia Giuffre with the help of his legal team and accused her of helping Jeffrey Epstein procure young and underage girls.

Per an extract from the document submitted to the court by the Duke of York, Ms Giuffre would engage in the “wilful recruitment and trafficking of young girls for sexual abuse.”

In the document they quoted the sister of one of Ms Giuffre’s exes, Crystal Figuero, she claims, “She [Giuffre] would say, ‘Do you know any girls who are kind of [expletive]?’”

According to The Mirror, the document also went on to stipulate, “While lurid allegations are made against Prince Andrew by Giuffre, the only party to this claim whose conduct has involved the wilful recruitment and trafficking of young girls for sexual abuse is Giuffre herself.”

The document also voiced fears of Prince Andrew being targeted by accusations of “victim-blaming” from women’s groups as a result of these allegedly false accusations. 

