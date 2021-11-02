‘Disunity’ among PTI leaders ‘angers’ PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

PM Imran Khan appears unhappy with his party leaders.

Urges them to show unity in their ranks.

Bars members from speaking on agreement with proscribed TLP.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed on Monday “anger” over the “disunity” among the PTI leaders and directed them to back federal ministers Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry amid a row with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), sources told Geo News.

The prime minister reportedly made these remarks during a meeting of the PTI Core Committee a day earlier to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country after protests by the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to the sources, the Prime Minister appeared dissatisfied with his Cabinet ministers and party leadership and complained to the members that “you people do not stand together on any issue”.

He told them all to "speak the same language" on national and political issues, the sources added.



PM Imran Khan, according to insiders, gave an example of MQM-P lawmakers, who, according to him, always had each other's backs. “When I was an MNA, the MQM lawmakers used to speak the same language,” he reportedly told the party leaders.

Confusion among the federal ministers was clear during the TLP crisis when they were issuing contradictory statements related to the talks with the proscribed outfit.

During the core committee meeting, the premier directed the party leadership to accompany Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry to their appearance before the ECP. Both ministers are facing contempt charges for levelling allegations against the ECP and the chief election commissioner.

The PTI Core Committee also expressed concern over notices issued by the ECP, saying they were unjust and should be withdrawn immediately.

The sources said the premier also directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar to get the local bodies election draft approved by the Cabinet soon.

While discussing the accord signed with the proscribed outfit, the PM stopped the members from discussing the agreement publicly.

The meeting also held consultations on the joint sitting of Parliament.