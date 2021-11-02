T20 World Cup: Vivian Richards, David Gower praise Pakistan team in meeting with PM Imran Khan

Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower meet PM Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Legendary cricketers Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower Monday met with Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad and paise the performance of the Pakistan cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

During the meeting, matters related to the promotion of national cricket, especially the provision of facilities and opportunities to young players were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran said, “There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan. The government is taking steps to provide better facilities to young players.”



The prime minister said, “Instructions have been given to build playgrounds in each area so that children and youth have access to healthy recreational opportunities.”



Both the cricketers praised the performance of the Pakistan team in T20 World Cup matches which has defeated India, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the group matches and almost qualified for the semis.

The legendary cricketers are in Pakistan as part of the PTV Sports' expert panel to analyse the matches during the mega event.