Tuesday Nov 02 2021
Kim Kardashian nails Halloween cosplay in metallic cowgirl costume

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Kim Kardashian nails Halloween cosplay in metallic cowgirl costume

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star, Kim Kardashian levelled up the cosplay game as she donned a space cowgirl outfit for Halloween.

The socialite, amid her and Pete Davidson's dating rumors, remained out of sight as she skipped on attending bash.

However, the socialite did treat her followers with a glimpse into her costume.

Taking to Instagram, the American TV personality shared her pictures in which she can be seen dressed up as a platinum cowboy girl in a grayish silver outfit.

The KKW mogul was recently spotted riding rollercoaster and holding hands with her Saturday Night Live co-star at Knott’s Berry Farm.

The duo was also joined by Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and other friends.

