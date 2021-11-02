Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star Rick Hoffman shares unseen picture with her

Meghan and Rick previously co-starred in the USA Network legal drama from 2011 to 2018

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Rick Hoffman is getting nostalgic about "the good ol' days."



The actor took to Instagram wherein he casually posted the sweetest photo of them from Meghan's pre-Duchess times.

In the photo, the former actress can be seen in the most intimate photograph with her 51-year-old acquaintance, holding a glass of wine.

Meghan and Rick previously co-starred in the USA Network legal drama from 2011 to 2018.

She dropped out of the show after seven seasons after getting engaged to Britain's Prince Harry. Hoffman was also invited by the royal couple to attend their wedding among the other Suits cast members.



Hoffman told The West Australian in the same year that saying farewell to Markel and co-star Patrick J. Adams when the series concluded was "heart wrenching."

"Losing Meghan and Patrick is like losing part of our heart muscle and now we're going to bypass it with some great actors," he said at the time. "Everybody's so excited to be a part of this, that energy I feel is contagious… So I think you take the heartbreak and you turn it into positive energy and let that catapult you into the next chapter."