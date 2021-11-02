Caitlyn Jenner reminiscences Kim Kardashian, Kanye West wedding

Even though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer together, Caitlyn Jenner is looking back at their dreamy Italian destination wedding.

In the premier episode of Big Brother VIP, the 72-year-old detailed her step daughter’s wedding.

"Kim's getting married to Kanye. They decide to have the reception the night before, at Versailles in Paris. Kanye rents out Versailles, and they have never had a private party there, but Kanye pulls the strings. It was spectacular," she began.

She went on to say that the couple surprised their wedding guests that their wedding was taking place in Florence, Italy.

"They thanked everyone and said 'Tomorrow, the wedding will be in Florence.' We are in Paris. They said, 'Pack your bags, we are going to [Florence], we have two huge private jets,'" she recalled.

Coming to the wedding the former Olympian athlete lauded Kanye for his attention to every small detail.

"The dinner table was at least 100 feet long — white marble — and you start looking for where you are sitting. And, instead of a name tag, they had engraved your name into the marble!"

"I am up there looking out over the city of Florence, and I think, 'What I need is Bocelli — the blind singer.' Kim comes walking down this long walkway, and what do I hear? Bocelli. I am thinking — this is perfect. I think, 'Wait a second,' and there he was, standing right behind me — Andrea Bocelli."

"Kanye had set that all up. It was a very cool wedding. Great attention to detail. Kanye was very, very good at that," Jenner said.