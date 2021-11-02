 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Jason Momoa contracts COVID-19 after attending 'Dune' premiere

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

American actor Jason Momoa has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Game of Thrones star, who is currently isolating in his home in the UK, turned to his Instagram Stories to share the news with fans.

The 42-year-old says that her 'may have' contracted the virus after attending Dune premiere.

"Either way, I'm doing fine and thank you for all your concerns and love," says the star.

Regardless, Momoa hinted fans at "some really cool stuff that is coming out" and promised he will share it after he is through his quarantine routine.

