Pakistan vs Namibia: Rizwan breaks records held by Kohli

Mohammad Rizwan after scoring yet another half-century. Photo: Twitter

Pakistan's wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan followed in his skipper's footsteps and broke multiple records held by Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday.

Rizwan entered the record books for being the first-ever cricketer to score 900-plus T20I runs in a calendar year as no other player has been able to score over 748 runs in one year.



Rizwan also surpassed his team mate Babar Azam (1,607 runs) and India’s Virat Kohli (1,614 runs) when it comes to the most overall T20 runs in a calendar year.

With 1,651 T20runs in 2021, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is now only four runs behind Chris Gayle when it comes to the most T20 runs scored by any batsman in a calendar year.

The iconic West Indian batsman had scored 1,665 runs in 2015. Given his current stats and the amount of runs he has scored so far, Rizwan is sure to break the record held by Gayle.

Rizwan didn't stop there, though. He broke another record previously held by India's Virat Kohli for the highest T20I career averages [minimum qualification is for 1,000 runs scored]. Rizwan beat that record by scoring an unbeaten 79 today, propelling his batting average to 52.66. This is more than all the 73 batsmen who have at least scored 1,000 T20I runs/

Kohli’s career average, on the other hand, is 52.01

Rizwan also became the first player to score ten 50+ scores in T20Is in a calendar year. His tally this year includes a century as well.