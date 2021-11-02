 
sports
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan vs Namibia: Rizwan breaks records held by Kohli

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan after scoring yet another half-century. Photo: Twitter
Mohammad Rizwan after scoring yet another half-century. Photo: Twitter

Pakistan's wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan followed in his skipper's footsteps and broke multiple records held by Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday. 

Rizwan entered the record books for being the first-ever cricketer to score 900-plus T20I runs in a calendar year as no other player has been able to score over 748 runs in one year. 

Rizwan also surpassed his team mate Babar Azam (1,607 runs) and India’s Virat Kohli (1,614 runs) when it comes to the most overall T20 runs in a calendar year.

With 1,651 T20runs in 2021, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is now only four runs behind Chris Gayle when it comes to the most T20 runs scored by any batsman in a calendar year. 

The iconic West Indian batsman had scored 1,665 runs in 2015. Given his current stats and the amount of runs he has scored so far, Rizwan is sure to break the record held by Gayle. 

Rizwan didn't stop there, though. He broke another record previously held by India's Virat Kohli for the highest T20I career averages [minimum qualification is for 1,000 runs scored]. Rizwan beat that record by scoring an unbeaten 79 today, propelling his batting average to 52.66. This is more than all the 73 batsmen who have at least scored 1,000 T20I runs/

Kohli’s career average, on the other hand, is 52.01

Rizwan also became the first player to score ten 50+ scores in T20Is in a calendar year. His tally this year includes a century as well.

More From Sports:

Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter happy with Namibian fielders as they 'play for Pakistan'

Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter happy with Namibian fielders as they 'play for Pakistan'
Pakistan vs Namibia: Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli record

Pakistan vs Namibia: Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli record
Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter impressed with Pakistani batsmen for scoring well on bowling pitch

Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter impressed with Pakistani batsmen for scoring well on bowling pitch
Rashid Khan requests fans to watch AFG vs IND match 'only with tickets'

Rashid Khan requests fans to watch AFG vs IND match 'only with tickets'
T20 World Cup: Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England, Kevin Pietersen says

T20 World Cup: Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England, Kevin Pietersen says
T20 World Cup: Afghanistan announces Asghar Afghan's replacement

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan announces Asghar Afghan's replacement
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam to test batters against Namibia

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam to test batters against Namibia
T20 World Cup: 'Unhappy' BCCI may remove Kohli as ODI captain, says report

T20 World Cup: 'Unhappy' BCCI may remove Kohli as ODI captain, says report
T20 World Cup: Should Pakistan drop Hasan Ali? Wasim Akram doesn't think so

T20 World Cup: Should Pakistan drop Hasan Ali? Wasim Akram doesn't think so
Azharuddin slams Kohli, Shastri for not attending press conference after defeat

Azharuddin slams Kohli, Shastri for not attending press conference after defeat
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 to kick off on Nov 21

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 to kick off on Nov 21
Interesting facts about Rizwan, Babar’s jersey numbers

Interesting facts about Rizwan, Babar’s jersey numbers

Latest

view all