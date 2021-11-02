T20 World Cup: Rizwan eyes turning 'inconsistent' Pakistan into top team

Muhammad Rizwan. Photo: Twitter

ABU DHABI: Pakistan's star batter Mohammad Rizwan Tuesday eyed turning "inconsistent" national squad into a "top team" as they sailed to the T20 World Cup semi-finals after beating Namibia by 45 runs.

Rizwan finished with a slow-to-fast 50-ball 79 not out, while Babar notched his 23rd Twenty20 international fifty with a 49-ball 70 to lift Pakistan — who won the toss and batted — to 189-2 in their 20 overs.

"Together, we will make the inconsistent squad a top team in the world," Rizwan said Tuesday after the team's fourth consecutive win at World Cup — making them the first team to reach the semis.

The star batter, speaking about his partnership with the skipper, said it was a close one and that both of them support each other.

While speaking about the target that Pakistan handed to Namibia, Rizwan said they changed the plan they made early on and later aimed to score over 190.

"We just implemented what we planned," Rizwan said, adding that they believe, whatever happens, happens with the will of the Almighty.

He said that things are going well in the country and the same is the case with cricket.



Referring to his record-breaking score, Rizwan said that he is happy to score the highest in a year.



"The difference with Chris Gayle's highest score will soon be covered," said Rizwan.

He further stated that Namibia bowled well in the beginning.