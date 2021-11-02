 
world
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
AFP

Taliban prohibit Afghans from using foreign currencies

By
AFP

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

An Afghan money dealer adjusts banknotes of 10,000 Afghani at the open-air Shahzada money market in Kabul on February 18, 2002. REUTERS/Mario Laporta/Files.
An Afghan money dealer adjusts banknotes of 10,000 Afghani at the open-air 'Shahzada' money market in Kabul on February 18, 2002. REUTERS/Mario Laporta/Files.

  • Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid says anyone using foreign currency for domestic business would be prosecuted.
  • "The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use the Afghani currency in every transaction," Mujahid says.
  • Since the group seized power in mid-August, the national currency has depreciated and the country's reserves are frozen abroad.

KABUL: Afghanistan's Taliban government announced a ban on the use of foreign currencies on Tuesday, threatening further disruption to an already ailing economy.

Since the group seized power in mid-August, the national currency —Afghani — has depreciated and the country's reserves are frozen abroad.

With the economy teetering, banks are running short of cash and the international community has so far refused to recognise the new government.

Meanwhile, many transactions inside the country are conducted in US dollars, and in areas close to southern border trade routes, Pakistani rupees are used.

But, in a press statement, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid declared that from now on, anyone using foreign currency for domestic business would be prosecuted.

"The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use the Afghani currency in every transaction," he said.

"The Islamic Emirate instructs all citizens, shopkeepers, traders, businessmen and the general public to henceforth conduct all transactions in Afghanis and strictly refrain from using foreign currency."

More From World:

We are not deleting them: Taliban assure progress on girls' schooling

We are not deleting them: Taliban assure progress on girls' schooling
Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov says destabilised Afghanistan threat to region

Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov says destabilised Afghanistan threat to region
Thousands rush into Afghanistan as Chaman border crossing reopens

Thousands rush into Afghanistan as Chaman border crossing reopens
Air quality set to plummet in India's capital after clean spell

Air quality set to plummet in India's capital after clean spell
At least 15 killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blast

At least 15 killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blast
China urges families to keep stocks of daily necessities ahead of winter

China urges families to keep stocks of daily necessities ahead of winter
Over 30,000 Sikhs voted in London Khalistan Referendum

Over 30,000 Sikhs voted in London Khalistan Referendum
Watch: Modi cosying up to rather unsettled UN boss

Watch: Modi cosying up to rather unsettled UN boss

Pentagon watches possible Russian troop buildup near Ukraine

Pentagon watches possible Russian troop buildup near Ukraine
COVID-19 compared with other deadly viruses

COVID-19 compared with other deadly viruses
Pakistan court acquits Czech model imprisoned in drugs case

Pakistan court acquits Czech model imprisoned in drugs case
Turkey's Erdogan cancels plan to attend COP26 climate conference in Glasgow

Turkey's Erdogan cancels plan to attend COP26 climate conference in Glasgow

Latest

view all