Pak vs Ban: Green shirts to directly fly to Bangladesh after T20 World Cup, PCB confirms

Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup. — Twitter

Per PCB, the Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to leave for Dhaka on November 15.

Sources reveal that the squad for Bangladesh series is likely to remain unchanged.

The green shirts are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20 matches in Bangladesh.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that the squad will directly fly to Bangladesh from the UAE as per schedule after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

Per PCB, the Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to leave for Dhaka on November 15.

"No change is under consideration in the team's departure plan at present," the PCB said.

Sources told Geo News that in case Pakistan wins the trophy, changes in the schedule will be made accordingly and the national team may be flown to Dhaka via Pakistan on a chartered plane.



The green shirts are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20 matches in Bangladesh.



The T20 matches are to be played on November 19, 20, and 22, followed by a Test series that starts with the opening Test from November 26 and the second Test from December 4.