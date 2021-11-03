Shakira opens up about shocking wild boar ambush: “It was wild”

Shakira opens up on boars attack, “It was wild”

Shakira is opening up about her shocking wild boar encounter.

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, the singer went into the details of her shocking wild boar encounter in Barcelona, earlier this year, when she was walking along with her 8-year-old son, Milan, in a park.

In an interview, published on November 1st, the Waka Waka hit-maker recalled the strange incident, saying, “It's just crazy! I was taking my son, Milan, for a walk in the park and I got him a little ice cream.”

“We sat on one of those park benches and we were just minding our own business and then two huge wild boars came from the back and ambushed [us] and took my purse!” explained The Voice alum.

"And I was like, 'Oh, my God!.. and screaming, because they were taking it away, with my phone in it, my car keys, everything! Like they could understand me!"

The Grammy winner also claimed that 'people were just watching and weren't doing anything' to save her from the animal attack.

Reflecting on the incident, Shakira said, “They (boars) started digging inside my purse… Obviously my son's sandwich was inside the purse, so that's why they were so interested.

"So they took the sandwich and walked away and left my purse. It was wild," concluded the Zootopia voice actor.