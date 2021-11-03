Kim Kardashian sizzles the cozy night-out look in thigh-high boots

Kim Kardashian sizzles the cozy nigh-out look in thigh-high boots

Kim Kardashian knows how to amaze the paps every time she steps out in the city.

Most recent of her all iconic outfits, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians rocked a thing-high boots as she stepped out in the city after her dating rumors with Peter Davidson.

The 41-year-old was spotted having a dinner night out in New York on Tuesday.

The diva donned a black spandex suit and paired it with classy blue thigh-high boots.

Leaving her hotel, Kardashian wowed the paparazzi with her long length Balenciaga coat.

The mother of four completed her cozy night-out look with black sunglasses, leather gloves and a fury handbag.

This is not the first time the diva set some major fashion goals as she rocked a gorgeous jumpsuit and tiny handbag when she was spotted outside her hotel earlier in the day.