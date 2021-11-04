 
Kanye West seems hurt as Kim Kardashian gets cozy with Pete Davidson

Kanye West seemingly ‘didn’t like’ Kim Kardashian's viral footage in which she can be seen holding hands with Pete Davidson.

The rapper reportedly did not like that pictures of the reality star and her pal emerged online over the Halloween weekend.

Kim, who shares four children North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2) with Kanye, filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning rapper in February. The celebrity duo are co-parenting their kids and maintaining a friendly relationship even after split.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Saturday Night Live comedian were seen holding hands while on rides at Knott’s Scary Farm in California over the weekend, before cementing their close friendship with a private dinner on Tuesday night.

However, Kanye West reportedly reacted to Kim's viral pictures and asked the mother-of-four to ‘please refrain’ from public displays of affection with anyone else until their divorce is finalized.

