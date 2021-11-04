 
sports
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik depict what life is like after 11 years of marriage, child

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Sania Mirza (whose hand can be seen in the picture) gets a feeder from her husband, Shoaib Malik. — Instagram
Power couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been married for more than a decade, but their playfulness does not seem to fade away.

Taking to Instagram, tennis star Mirza shared a video, with a voice in the background saying: "Give your husband your hand and see what he does with it."

So Mirza, following the voice's instructions, gives her hand to Malik. Looking at her with a tired face, the batter hands her a baby's milk bottle.

"11 years of marriage and a child later," Mirza wrote in the caption of the video.

The couple had last month celebrated their son's third birthday, which they had marked with special celebrations and a heartwarming message from Mirza.

"Happy birthday to my whole world," Sania wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.

"This day, 3 years ago, I was reborn as your mother and I cannot remember my life before you. I love you so much! Thank you for choosing us as your parents, my kindest baby @izhaan.mirzamalik."

The couple is currently in the United Arab Emirates, with Malik part of the Pakistan's squad playing in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

