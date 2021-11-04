Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik depict what life is like after 11 years of marriage, child

Sania Mirza (whose hand can be seen in the picture) gets a feeder from her husband, Shoaib Malik. — Instagram

Power couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been married for more than a decade, but their playfulness does not seem to fade away.

Taking to Instagram, tennis star Mirza shared a video, with a voice in the background saying: "Give your husband your hand and see what he does with it."

So Mirza, following the voice's instructions, gives her hand to Malik. Looking at her with a tired face, the batter hands her a baby's milk bottle.

"11 years of marriage and a child later," Mirza wrote in the caption of the video.

The couple had last month celebrated their son's third birthday, which they had marked with special celebrations and a heartwarming message from Mirza.



"Happy birthday to my whole world," Sania wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.

"This day, 3 years ago, I was reborn as your mother and I cannot remember my life before you. I love you so much! Thank you for choosing us as your parents, my kindest baby @izhaan.mirzamalik."

The couple is currently in the United Arab Emirates, with Malik part of the Pakistan's squad playing in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

