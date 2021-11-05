 
Kit Harington's strange reaction to whether his son can watch Game of Thrones erotic scenes

Game of Thrones stars and real-life loved couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie share a 9-month-old baby boy.

Kit Harington is not worried about showing his son his erotic Games of Thrones scenes one day.

The actor, who has a 9-month-old son with his Game of Thrones costar and wife Rose Leslie, recently had a candid conversation with E! News' Daily Pop opened about whether they will ever let his son watch their programme and how they will discuss with him.

Harington, 34, said he'll probably tell his son, "So that will be it," he said, cracking a smile. "I'll be like, 'You don't like watching it? Well, tough luck." He added.

Father currently enjoys spending a lot of time with his baby kid, as he mentioned; "I'm going through something at the moment which is that I spend weeks prior to coming out here sort of, you know, feeding him, pampering him, looking after him," the actor said. "And then I go to get on a flight, come here, and now I'm looked after and being pampered. So I'm living the dream right now!"

Leslie, 34, confirmed their pregnancy in September 2020 after modelling her baby bulge for U.K.’s Make Magazine.

