Blake Shelton leaves fans in tears as he reveals why he married Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton has revealed the touching reason why he married his Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he penned for his bride.



Shelton says his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows.

The Voice star's song, which he dropped on Friday, details the love between the couple: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".



Gushing over his new bride, the musician revealed that he wants everyone to know how much he loves his wife.



"I'm really proud of #WeCanReachTheStars and I’m really honored to be with @gwenstefani," he wrote. "That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

Fans took no time to respond to Blake's touching words, with one commenting: "Beautiful song!!! Thank you for sharing this special part of your heart with us." A second said: "What a wonderful gift you wrote for Gwen."



Another excited fan wrote: "I absolutely love this song! So beautiful and meaningful! Thank you for sharing it with us!!" While others left crying and applause emojis.