 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistani celebrities grace the red carpet at PISA 2021

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Pakistani celebrities grace the red carpet at PISA 2021

From Feroze Khan to Iqra Aziz, Pakistani celebrities graced the red carpet at the Pakistan International Screen Awards 2021 on Friday night.

The PISA Awards were held at the Madinat Jumeirah Arena in Dubai.

The awards were handed out in the film, TV and social media categories.

At the star-studded PISA event, Pakistani celebrities particularly women adorned traditional outfits and stunned at the show.

Sana Javed, Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Feroze Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, Umair Jaswal, Ushna Shah, Faryal Mehmood, Sonya Hussyn, Affan Waheed, Faysal Quraishi and others attended the show.

Singer Sajjad Ali enthralled the celebrities with his melodious voice by singing his famous song Chahe Jis Shehar Bhi Jaye.

Photos and videos from the event are doing rounds on social media and have won the hearts of the fans.

Check out stunning photos of celebrities at the PISA Awards below: 

Feroze Khan and co-star Iqra Aziz at PISA 2021
Feroze Khan and co-star Iqra Aziz at PISA 2021 
Ushna Shah and Affan Waheed at PISA 2021
Ushna Shah and Affan Waheed at PISA 2021
Sonya Hussyn receiving award from Faryal Mehmood at the PISA 2021
Sonya Hussyn receiving award from Faryal Mehmood at the PISA 2021
Sajjal Ali performing at PISA 2021
Sajjal Ali performing at PISA 2021
Sana Javed at Pisa 2021
Sana Javed at Pisa 2021
Ahmad Ali Butt at Pisa 2021
Ahmad Ali Butt at Pisa 2021


More From Entertainment:

Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film

Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film
‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1

‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1
Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner

Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner
Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel
Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert

Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert
Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'

Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'
Rapper Fetty Wap gets bail over drug charges

Rapper Fetty Wap gets bail over drug charges
Will Smith gets real about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith gets real about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith
Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction
Kanye West 'not happy' about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson dating rumours

Kanye West 'not happy' about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson dating rumours

Latest

view all