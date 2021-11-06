WhatsApp issues clarification on security code changes

A representational image. Photo: AFP

WhatsApp assures users their messages will remain secure.

Security code changes expected during the early rollout stages of our new multi-device capability, says WhatsApp.

Multi-device capability allows people to use WhatsApp on up to four linked devices without requiring phone to be connected.

WhatsApp has issued a clarification on why some users are experiencing changes in their security codes, adding that it is to ensure that an upcoming feature of the app works smoothly.

WhatsApp was responding to a user who had complained that his security code on the app had changed when he woke up suddenly one morning.

"I haven’t reinstalled my WhatsApp nor [have] I changed my phone. The same happened with my friend too. We both are iPhone users. I asked two, three more iPhone users but nothing happened with them. I’m worried," he tweeted.

Responding to the user, WhatsApp said it was aware some people were experiencing the issue.

"This is expected during the early rollout stages of our new multi-device capability," responded the app. "This allows you to use WhatsApp on up to four linked devices without requiring your phone to be connected."

WhatsApp assured users that their messages will remain secure and safe.

"You can always be confident that your messages are secure and end-to-end encrypted. Coming soon we'll have updates that improve the security code experience," it said.

