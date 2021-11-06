T20 World Cup: Pakistan not sweating over opponents in semi-final, Hafeez says

Pakistan´s Mohammad Hafeez plays a shot during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. — AFP

Mohammad Hafeez says Pakistan ready to face anyone in T20 World Cup semi-final.

Hafeez says beating India in an ICC event was the best moment in his life.

Hafeez side-steps talk of retirement, says will decide about future after World Cup.

Experienced all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said Saturday Pakistan were not worried about their opponents in the T20 World Cup semi-final, as the Men In Green became the only team to qualify for the tournament's semis this week.



Pakistan are progressing tremendously in the tournament, as they have won all four matches in the Super 12 stage against India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Namibia.

Pakistan will face the runners-up of Group 1, likely to be either Australia or South Africa, who play their last group matches later on Saturday.

"We are only focused on our team," the veteran cricketer said during a virtual press conference in Dubai, as he noted Pakistan were ready to face any opponent in the semis.

"But first we have a game against Scotland so we need to take them on with the same intensity and confidence. The goal is to win the Cup for the nation and we are close to that."

Hafeez's dream

Hafeez said beating India in an ICC event was the best moment in his life, as he referred to Pakistan's historic triumph over the Men In Blue, where they defeated India for the first time in a World Cup.

"In my entire career, we have never beaten India in the first match of a tournament [...] the victory has indeed had a positive impact on the team," the all-rounder said.

Hafeez said it was his dream to become a part of a world champion squad — and he feels that dream might become true.

Extra satisfaction

Hafeez said there was extra satisfaction over their strong performances considering the tricky lead-up they had to the tournament.

"We played only one match out of five in the West Indies due to the weather," he said.

"Then New Zealand and England abandoned their tours so we were short on that front but the whole team and the management have done well in this tournament."

New Zealand abandoned their tour due to a security alert, minutes before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi in September and then England withdrew from two T20Is in October, citing players' mental and physical health problems.

Retirement?

Hafeez side-stepped talks of retirement.

"I am focusing on this World Cup so after this tournament I will decide what to do," he said.

"I am a very emotional sort of player and playing for Pakistan is a great pride for me."

— Additional input from AFP