Pakistan vs Scotland: Shoaib Malik scores fastest 50 in Pakistan's T20 history

Shoaib Malik. Photo: AFP

Pakistani batter Shoaib Malik has set a new T20 cricket record, scoring the fastest 50 in Pakistan's Men's T20 history.



Malik scored 54 off just 18 balls during the T20 World Cup match against Scotland in Sharjah on Sunday.

He broke the previous record of Pakistani women cricket player Nida Dar, who scored Pakistan's fastest 50 off 20 balls against South Africa in 2019.

Back in 2016, Pakistan's Umar Akmal had set a record of the fastest 50 off 22 balls in a match against New Zealand. He had also scored the fastest 50 off 21 balls in 2010 against Australia to set a record for himself.

Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik propelled his team to a 189-run total against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The former skipper's blitz of boundaries proved instrumental for the Men in Green after captain Babar Azam's campaign came to an end at 17.3 overs.

On the other hand, the fastest T20 World Cup fifties are set by the following batters:

12 balls - Y Singh v ENG, 2007

17 balls - S Myburgh v IRE, 2014

18 balls - S Malik v SCO, 2021*

18 balls - G Maxwell v PAK, 2014

18 balls - KL Rahul v SCO, 2021

20 balls - M Ashraful v WI, 2007

20 balls - Y Singh v AUS, 2007



