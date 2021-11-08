Pakistan desires to maintain tradition of bilateral engagement with Canada: Gen Bajwa

Deputy Foreign Minister of Canada Marta Morgan (L) and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R) — ISPR

Deputy Foreign Minister of Canada Marta Morgan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.



During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation, and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada.

COAS reiterated the dire need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis, ISPR said.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in evacuation operation in Afghanistan, regional stability and pledged to play her role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.