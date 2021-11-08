 
pakistan
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan desires to maintain tradition of bilateral engagement with Canada: Gen Bajwa

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Deputy Foreign Minister of Canada Marta Morgan (L) and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R) — ISPR
Deputy Foreign Minister of Canada Marta Morgan (L) and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R) — ISPR

  • Gen Bajwa, Marta Morgan discuss matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall situation in Afghanistan.
  • COAS reiterates the dire need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis.
  • The visiting dignitary appreciates Pakistan’s role in evacuation operations in Afghanistan.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Canada Marta Morgan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation, and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed. 

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada. 

COAS reiterated the dire need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis, ISPR said.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in evacuation operation in Afghanistan, regional stability and pledged to play her role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

More From Pakistan:

ECP to take action against officers involved in Daska by-polls fiasco

ECP to take action against officers involved in Daska by-polls fiasco
Sugar crisis: Govt decides to put up entire sugar stock for sale

Sugar crisis: Govt decides to put up entire sugar stock for sale
Nawaz Sharif's Lahore property to be auctioned on November 19: assistant commissioner

Nawaz Sharif's Lahore property to be auctioned on November 19: assistant commissioner
TLP announces end to Wazirabad dharna after govt revokes ban

TLP announces end to Wazirabad dharna after govt revokes ban
Dolphin that strayed is moved to sanctuary in Pakistan

Dolphin that strayed is moved to sanctuary in Pakistan
NCOC stresses upon administering second dose of vaccine to eligible citizens

NCOC stresses upon administering second dose of vaccine to eligible citizens
NA-75: Where were 20 missing POs on election night?

NA-75: Where were 20 missing POs on election night?
In 2018, TLP spoiled more votes of the PTI than of PML-N

In 2018, TLP spoiled more votes of the PTI than of PML-N
‘Learning from the best’: PCB thanks Cricket Scotland for praising Pakistan team

‘Learning from the best’: PCB thanks Cricket Scotland for praising Pakistan team
Nasla Tower case brings land allotment issue on Sharae Faisal on the radar

Nasla Tower case brings land allotment issue on Sharae Faisal on the radar
59% traders say country not moving in right direction: Gallup Pakistan

59% traders say country not moving in right direction: Gallup Pakistan
Parliamentary committee briefed on national security, internal, external challenges

Parliamentary committee briefed on national security, internal, external challenges

Latest

view all