T20 World Cup: New Zealand through to finals after beating England

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021
ABU DHABI: New Zealand reached the Twenty20 World Cup final with a five-wicket victory over England in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Daryl Mitchell smashed an unbeaten 72 and Jimmy Neesham provided the late assault as New Zealand chased down their 167-run victory target with one over to spare.
Earlier, Moeen Ali struck 51 not out and Dawid Malan made 41 to help former champions England post 166-4 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Put into bat, England were 67-2 at the halfway stage of their innings and reached the 100-mark in 14 overs, kept in check by New Zealand's tight bowling and sharp fielding.
Moeen smashed two sixes and three fours in his unbeaten 37-ball knock.
Pakistan face Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday.
England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.