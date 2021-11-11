 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Meghan Markle cooperation into 'Finding Freedom' unearthed: source

By
HAHiba Anjum

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Meghan Markle cooperation into Finding Freedom unearthed: source
Meghan Markle cooperation into 'Finding Freedom' unearthed: source

Sources have recently unearthed the knowledge that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did in fact cooperate with the making of Finding Freedom.

For those unversed, Finding Freedom is an autobiography co-written by royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand and dives into the personal life and familial relationships of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While the couple has long since denied having a connection to this biography, the Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) has uncovered that she did in fact play an active role in its creation.

It all began once Meghan launched a case against ANL, regarding the contents of a private letter she wrote to her father.

Amid their proceedings, ANL found evidence of her collaboration and argued that Duke and Duchess of Sussex had "co-operated with the authors of the recently published book Finding Freedom to put out their version of certain events.”

Even the couple’s former communications secretary Jason Knauf attested as a witness to the Court of Appeal.

Mr Knauf claimed, "The book was discussed directly with the Duchess multiple times in person and over email."

He also maintained that Meghan shared "helpful background reminders" and notes "for when you sit down with them."

In his email, he wrote, “The Duchess…added the briefing points she wanted me to share with the authors in my meeting with them.”

More From Entertainment:

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani ‘acting like newlyweds’: source

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani ‘acting like newlyweds’: source
Ariana Grande’s ‘Voice’ team shares what sets her apart: ‘She’s so real’

Ariana Grande’s ‘Voice’ team shares what sets her apart: ‘She’s so real’
Justin Bieber releases flavoured donuts in new Canadian collaboration

Justin Bieber releases flavoured donuts in new Canadian collaboration
Adele opens up about the origin story of ‘Hello’

Adele opens up about the origin story of ‘Hello’
Mariah Carey announces Christmas inspired ‘Mariah Menu’

Mariah Carey announces Christmas inspired ‘Mariah Menu’
Astroworld barred from calling attendees ‘victims’: ‘They were just smurfs’

Astroworld barred from calling attendees ‘victims’: ‘They were just smurfs’
Watch: BTS’ Jungkook saves the life of TV host Kim Sung-joo

Watch: BTS’ Jungkook saves the life of TV host Kim Sung-joo
Billboards against Prince William 'upset' MP Julian Knight

Billboards against Prince William 'upset' MP Julian Knight
I thought I could never do it: Rebel Wilson details incredible weight loss journey

I thought I could never do it: Rebel Wilson details incredible weight loss journey

Billie Eilish reveals the name of her favourite fictional character

Billie Eilish reveals the name of her favourite fictional character

Will Smith shares how Venus, Serena Williams reacted to father's biography

Will Smith shares how Venus, Serena Williams reacted to father's biography
Dua Lipa promotes Kosovan movie 'Hive'

Dua Lipa promotes Kosovan movie 'Hive'

Latest

view all