Meghan Markle cooperation into 'Finding Freedom' unearthed: source

Sources have recently unearthed the knowledge that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did in fact cooperate with the making of Finding Freedom.



For those unversed, Finding Freedom is an autobiography co-written by royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand and dives into the personal life and familial relationships of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While the couple has long since denied having a connection to this biography, the Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) has uncovered that she did in fact play an active role in its creation.

It all began once Meghan launched a case against ANL, regarding the contents of a private letter she wrote to her father.

Amid their proceedings, ANL found evidence of her collaboration and argued that Duke and Duchess of Sussex had "co-operated with the authors of the recently published book Finding Freedom to put out their version of certain events.”

Even the couple’s former communications secretary Jason Knauf attested as a witness to the Court of Appeal.

Mr Knauf claimed, "The book was discussed directly with the Duchess multiple times in person and over email."

He also maintained that Meghan shared "helpful background reminders" and notes "for when you sit down with them."

In his email, he wrote, “The Duchess…added the briefing points she wanted me to share with the authors in my meeting with them.”