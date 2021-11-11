 
sports
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

If Pakistan beat Australia, PM Imran Khan might watch T20 World Cup final in Dubai: sources

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Pakistani T20 World Cup Squad takes a group photo with Prime Minister Imran Khan (centre) after a meeting at PM House, in Islamabad, on September 22, 2021. — Instagram
  • PM Imran Khan expresses desire to watch T20 World Cup final in Dubai to close aides, say sources.
  • Fawad Chaudhry says he asked PM to visit Dubai if Pakistan reach finals.
  • Pakistan will face Australia in the semi-final today in Dubai.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Dubai if Pakistan make it to the final of the T20 World Cup, sources informed Geo News Thursday.

All eyes will be on Dubai today as Pakistan clash with Australia in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The winner of today's match will march on to the final to meet the Black Caps, who defeated England in a thriller Wednesday night. 

Sources told Geo News the prime minister expressed his desire to visit Dubai and watch the T20 World Cup final in-person, if Pakistan wins tonight's clash. 

Meanwhile, according to Geo News, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had earlier in the day said he had requested the prime minister to go to Dubai if Pakistan qualify for the final.

"Two strong teams — Pakistan and Australia — will compete today [...] Pakistan has put up a good show — a sight which is rare," the information minister had said earlier about the match.

The information minister, taking a jibe at New Zealand, said Kiwis' security issues will be "completely resolved" when Pakistan face them in the final.

The information minister was referring to New Zealand's last minute withdrawal from their Pakistan tour in September citing security issues.

Chaudhry said Pakistan would "surely" win today's match as the entire nation was praying for their victory, advising players that they had the opportunity to become superstars.

Chaudhry also said that five different players from the Pakistan cricket team had so far managed to win the Player of the Match awards from the five matches that Pakistan have played so far. 

"Let's see who becomes the sixth Player of the Match," said the information minister. 

