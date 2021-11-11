Pakistan or Australia? Shaniera Akram finally names her favorite team

A file photo of social worker Shaniera Akram

Australian-born social worker Shaniera Akram, who is based in Pakistan, says she is supporting Pakistan in its clash against Australia today (Thursday) in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

A social media user recently asked the wife of Sultan of Swing and former legendary cricketer Wasim Akram which team she would support between Pakistan and Australia in the second semi-final.

She responded with a series of posts on her Twitter account.

"My answer is I'd love PAK to win because nothing would make me happier than to see the cricket fanatic country I have grown to love go the distance," Shaniera wrote. "Lifting the #t20WorldCup would be a dream come true for Pakistan! But if Australia win, Ofcourse I'd be really happy too #PAKvAUS"

Either way though, all Shaniera says she is hoping for is "a bloody good match".

Truth is, it would incredible for Pakistan to be recognised as the best on a world platform such as the #T20WorldCup, she said.

Shaniera said she knew there are "200 odd million Pakistanis in the world who would agree, despite what country they are currently in!"

Pakistan have so far remained undefeated in the Super 12 stage of the tournament, where they beat India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland.

In a virtual press conference a day earlier, skipper Babar Azam said he was confident that the Men in Green will maintain their momentum and perform well against Australia in the semi-final.

