Pete Davidson takes a dig at Nick Jonas' career: 'Nick's a legit actor now'

Thursday Nov 11, 2021
Comedian Pete Davidson is roasting Jonas brothers in Netflix's variety special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast.
In a short clip dropped by the streaming giant on Wednesday, host Kenan Thompson is seen talking to Pete Davidson, who's in the audience rocking a "I <3 Jonas" t-shirt.
"I'm a huge fan!" Pete confesses. "I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I'm in a supermarket!"
Davidson then goes on to poke fun at Nick's acting career.
"Show some respect! Nick's a legit actor now. He's won everything from a Kids' Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award," Davidson quips as the Jonas Brothers laugh on stage.
"Nick even had a hit called 'Jealous,' that would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it," said Davidson, leaving audience in splits.