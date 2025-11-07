Elizabeth Olsen reveals wellness ritual that's helped her for three years

Elizabeth Olsen gets candid about self-care habit

Elizabeth Olsen says journaling every day helps her stay calm and focused.

The actress, 36, shared her wellness secret at the Los Angeles screening of her new film Eternity on November 5.

“Sometimes it's just what happened yesterday. Sometimes it's about what I'm reading. Sometimes it's about work. It’s kind of everything,” she told People.

The WandaVision star, who attended the event with her husband Robbie Arnett, added that she’s kept up the habit for three years.

“It’s just a way to slow everything down,” she explained. “You slow down your thoughts when you start writing by hand.”

Olsen adds that journaling often helps her creative process too. “I have three different journals,” she said. “I have a work journal that’s separate for creating a character. And sometimes I have to translate what's in a personal journal to my work journal.”

In Eternity, directed by David Freyne, Olsen plays Joan, a woman caught between two versions of the afterlife—one with her first husband (played by Callum Turner) and another with her second (Miles Teller).

Making the film, Olsen said, reminded her “of the relationships we have with people and how they continue.” It made her think about “the people in your life that maybe you haven't seen in 15 years” and how they connect to the person you’ve become.

Eternity opens in theaters November 26.