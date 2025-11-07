Kourtney Kardashian reflects on night she gave birth to son Rocky in emotional note

Kourtney Kardashian gets emotional in touching tribute to son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian shared a touching poem from the night she welcomed son Rocky Thirteen.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the reality TV star posted marked 2 years of giving birth to her son Rocky Thirteen with a throwback photo of herself and newborn Rocky Thirteen, whom she welcomed alongside husband Travis Barker.

In the caption, Kourtney shared a touching passage from Nancy Tillman's beloved children book, On the Night You Were Born.

The passage read, "On the night you were born, The moon smiled with such wonder That the stars peeked in to see you And the night wind whispered."

"“Life will never be the same.” Because there had never been anyone like you…ever in the world. So enchanted with you were the wind and the rain That they whispered the sound of your wonderful name. It sailed through the farmland High on the breeze… Over the ocean… And through the trees..." it continued.

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker welcomed their first child Rocky Thirteen in November 2023 following their wedding in 2022.