Eric Roberts reveals tips to long-lasting marriage

Eric Roberts talks maintain three-decade long marriage

Eric Roberts has shared the secret to his three-decade long marriage.

As he credited “honesty and intimacy” for the strength of his relationship with his partner Eliza Roberts both on and off screen, the 69-year-old actor opened up about their bond in a chat with PEOPLE magazine at a special screening of A24’s new film Eternity at AMC Century City.

Chatting alongside his wife who was also at the event, Eric reflected on their relationship which began in 1992.

Eric, who was Oscar-nominated for Runaway Train and is the brother of Julia Roberts, joked about the length of his union with Eliza: “It’s been 62 years.”

It prompted Eliza to laugh and reply: “Oh Eric, stop. Since 1992 it’s been more than 30 years, and it is insanity in Hollywood.”

Revealing the secret behind what kept them together for so long, Eric said: “It’s called honesty. It’s an overused word, so it means nothing. But honesty is hard. Honesty and intimacy. You have them both, you have it. But you’ve got to have them both.”

Eliza, who manages her husband’s acting career, said she has been working with him “since the beginning” of their relationship.

She added: “Since I’m in the business anyway, it just felt like doing it in house was smart.”

Eric added: “It’s been unbelievable. I love my boss.”

Eliza explained the key to balancing their personal and professional lives by saying: “Listening, respect, and then making sure someone kind of has the final-ish word, which is me.”