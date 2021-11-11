PM Imran Khan to take PTI into confidence on deferring Parliament's joint session: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the members of the parliament in Islamabad on November 10, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

PM Imran Khan to take PTI's core committee members into confidence on deferring Parliament's joint session: sources.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, and other PTI leaders to attend the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 4pm on Friday.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the PTI core committee, sources said Thursday.

Sources privy to the matter said that the meeting will take place at 4pm on Friday, where PM Imran Khan will take the committee members into confidence over major national and political affairs, including the postponement of a joint session of the Parliament.

They further stated that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, and other PTI leaders will attend the meeting.

Govt postpones joint Parliament session

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday had announced that the joint session of the Parliament, scheduled for Thursday, had been postponed.

The information minister, however, made no mention of when the parliamentary session would instead be called.

Later, President Arif Alvi officially notified the session's deferral.

"In exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I hereby withdraw the order issued to summon the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) in joint sitting on Thursday, the 11th November, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Parliament House, Islamabad. Consequently, the summoning/prorogation orders issued thereof stand rescinded," read the notification.

The session had been called by the government in order to pass the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance (Amendment) Bill and electoral reforms bill among other legislation items.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while addressing the MNAs at a dinner he hosted at the Senate’s banquet hall on Tuesday, had said that the government had to postpone the Parliament’s joint session due to the efforts by the Opposition.

"Due to the opposition’s contacts with the government’s allies, the government had to retreat and cancel the joint session. Thanks to [leader of the Opposition] Shahbaz Sharif who gathered the Opposition parties,” said Bilawal.