 
sports
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs Australia: Babar, Rizwan set record for biggest T20 World Cup partnership

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (R) and wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan bump fists in this photo shared by Wisden Cricket on Twitter.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam (R) and wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan bump fists in this photo shared by Wisden Cricket on Twitter.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan have put together more runs in their partnership this T20 World Cup than any other batting pair at any T20 World Cup.

The duo have amassed 402 runs together, according to Wisden, known in the cricketing world to have put together the Bible of Cricket.

The record was set during Pakistan's semi-final against Australia on Thursday at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

This was not the only record to have been set during the match.

Wicketkeeper Rizwan became the only batter to have scored 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. It took him 20 innings to achieve the feat.

Moreover, Babar broke yet another record of India's Virat Kohli during the semi-final clash.

This time, the Pakistani skipper became the fastest to score 2,500 T20I runs, achieving the feat in 62 innings. Previously, the record was held by Kohli, who had scored 2,500 T20I runs in 68 innings.


More From Sports:

Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam breaks another Kohli record

Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam breaks another Kohli record
Pakistan vs Australia: Rizwan becomes first batter to score 1,000 T20I runs in a year

Pakistan vs Australia: Rizwan becomes first batter to score 1,000 T20I runs in a year
Watch: Shaheen Afridi reenacts dismissals of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli on fans' demand

Watch: Shaheen Afridi reenacts dismissals of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli on fans' demand
Pakistan vs Australia: Is Thursday Pakistan's lucky day against Australia?

Pakistan vs Australia: Is Thursday Pakistan's lucky day against Australia?
Pakistan vs Australia semi-final: Australia dismiss in-form Rizwan as Pakistan target huge total

Pakistan vs Australia semi-final: Australia dismiss in-form Rizwan as Pakistan target huge total
Shoaib Malik's picture from recent photoshoot with Hania Amir goes viral

Shoaib Malik's picture from recent photoshoot with Hania Amir goes viral
Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam's father advises team ahead of semi final

Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam's father advises team ahead of semi final
Pakistan vs Australia: Shahid Afridi recalls 'incredible' 2010 World Cup semi-final

Pakistan vs Australia: Shahid Afridi recalls 'incredible' 2010 World Cup semi-final
Pakistan vs Australia: Former Indian cricketers predict Pakistan will win semi-final clash

Pakistan vs Australia: Former Indian cricketers predict Pakistan will win semi-final clash
Pakistan vs Australia: Inzamam, Mushtaq, Sohail confident Babar XI will put up good show

Pakistan vs Australia: Inzamam, Mushtaq, Sohail confident Babar XI will put up good show
T20 World Cup: Here's where you can watch Pakistan vs Australia match on big screens in Lahore, Karachi

T20 World Cup: Here's where you can watch Pakistan vs Australia match on big screens in Lahore, Karachi
Pakistan or Australia? Shaniera Akram finally names her favorite team

Pakistan or Australia? Shaniera Akram finally names her favorite team

Latest

view all