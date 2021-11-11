Pakistan vs Australia: Babar, Rizwan set record for biggest T20 World Cup partnership

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (R) and wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan bump fists in this photo shared by Wisden Cricket on Twitter.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan have put together more runs in their partnership this T20 World Cup than any other batting pair at any T20 World Cup.

The duo have amassed 402 runs together, according to Wisden, known in the cricketing world to have put together the Bible of Cricket.

The record was set during Pakistan's semi-final against Australia on Thursday at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.



This was not the only record to have been set during the match.

Wicketkeeper Rizwan became the only batter to have scored 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. It took him 20 innings to achieve the feat.

Moreover, Babar broke yet another record of India's Virat Kohli during the semi-final clash.

This time, the Pakistani skipper became the fastest to score 2,500 T20I runs, achieving the feat in 62 innings. Previously, the record was held by Kohli, who had scored 2,500 T20I runs in 68 innings.



