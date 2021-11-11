 
sports
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam breaks another Kohli record

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Pakistans captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021. — AFP
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021. — AFP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam broke another record of India's Virat Kohli during the Men In Green's semi-final clash against Australia Thursday. 

This time, the Pakistani skipper has become the fastest to score 2,500 T20I runs, achieving the feat in 62 innings. Previously, the record was held by Indian captain Virat Kohli, who had score 2,500 T20I runs in 68 innings. 

Most runs as T20I captain

The Pakistani captain, with his fourth half-century in the tournament last week, had surpassed the record of former Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene’s record of most runs by a captain in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

Babar had then accumulated 264 runs in the tournament. Jayawardene had scored 201 runs as captain of Sri Lanka in 2012.

The inning of 66 was Babar’s 4th score of fifty or more in this edition of the tournament, no other player has scored more than 4 half-centuries in a single edition of ICC T20 World Cup — the two others to do so are Kohli and Australia’s Matthew Hayden, who is the current batting consultant of Pakistan team.

Fastest 1,000 T20I runs as captain

The Pakistan captain had broken another record of Kohli when he became the fastest to score 1,000 T20I runs as captain last month during the T20 World Cup against Afghanistan.

Azam scored 1,000 T20I runs in 26 innings as the skipper of the Pakistan cricket team.

Kohli, as captain of the Indian cricket team, had taken 30 innings to score 1,000 T20I runs.

Only captain to score 14 half-centuries

Azam, on November 2 against Namibia, became the only captain to score 14 half-centuries, leaving behind Kohli, who has scored 13 half-tons in T20Is.

It took Azam only 27 innings to reach the milestone, while Kohli has scored 13 half-centuries in 44 innings.

The skipper smashed 70 runs off 49 balls, including seven fours, during the match against Namibia.

More From Sports:

Watch: Shaheen Afridi reenacts dismissals of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli on fans' demand

Watch: Shaheen Afridi reenacts dismissals of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli on fans' demand
Pakistan vs Australia: Is Thursday Pakistan's lucky day against Australia?

Pakistan vs Australia: Is Thursday Pakistan's lucky day against Australia?
Pakistan vs Australia semi-final: Australia draw first blood as Babar Azam departs

Pakistan vs Australia semi-final: Australia draw first blood as Babar Azam departs
Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam's father advises team ahead of semi final

Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam's father advises team ahead of semi final
Pakistan vs Australia: Shahid Afridi recalls 'incredible' 2010 World Cup semi-final

Pakistan vs Australia: Shahid Afridi recalls 'incredible' 2010 World Cup semi-final
Pakistan vs Australia: Former Indian cricketers predict Pakistan will win semi-final clash

Pakistan vs Australia: Former Indian cricketers predict Pakistan will win semi-final clash
Pakistan vs Australia: Inzamam, Mushtaq, Sohail confident Babar XI will put up good show

Pakistan vs Australia: Inzamam, Mushtaq, Sohail confident Babar XI will put up good show
T20 World Cup: Here's where you can watch Pakistan vs Australia match on big screens in Lahore, Karachi

T20 World Cup: Here's where you can watch Pakistan vs Australia match on big screens in Lahore, Karachi
Pakistan or Australia? Shaniera Akram finally names her favorite team

Pakistan or Australia? Shaniera Akram finally names her favorite team
If Pakistan beat Australia, PM Imran Khan might watch T20 World Cup final in Dubai: sources

If Pakistan beat Australia, PM Imran Khan might watch T20 World Cup final in Dubai: sources
Indian man arrested for threatening to rape Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika

Indian man arrested for threatening to rape Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika
Women's PSL on the cards, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja says

Women's PSL on the cards, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja says

Latest

view all