BTS Jin’s OST for ‘Yours’ overtakes Spotify’s Global Charts

BTS Jin’s OST for Yours has managed to make its way into Spotify’s Global Charts.

The OST was made for the Jirisan tvN drama and has made one of the biggest debuts on Spotify to date.

The news was confirmed by Spotify Korea and the World Music Awards before Spotify Korea's official announcement.

It hit nearly 1.4 million filtered streams within the first 15 hours and this target was achieved even before the song was made available in Japan, the largest music market in the world.

It was also announced by Spotify and its translated excerpt reads, "Drama Jirisan OST #BTS #Jin #Yours entered the #Spotify global chart for the first time in Korean OST #JIN, who left the highest debut streaming record among Korean OSTs in Spotify history".

Check it out below:



