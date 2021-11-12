 
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Khloe Kardashian humbly responds to trolls: ‘best revenge is no revenge’

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Friday Nov 12, 2021

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has humbly responded to trolls after she received backlash on social media for throwing a lavish birthday party amid Astroworld tragedy.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said in her Stories, “The best revenge is no revenge. Move on. Be happy. Find inner peace. Flourish.”

In her another Story, Khloe said, “The most beautiful people we know are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, and have found their way out of the depths.”

“They have an understanding of life that fills them with compassion. Beautiful people don’t just happen, they’re created through hardship.”

Khloe Kardashian caught backlash on social media as she threw a lavish Barbie-themed birthday party for her niece Dream recently amid Astroworld tragedy where at least eight people lost their lives.

