 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Insider says Kim Kardashian 'falling for' Pete Davidson amid rumours of romance

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 12, 2021

The Skims founder has found herself smitten by the SNL comedian

Kim Kardashian's rumoured romance with Pete Davidson might just be developing into something more serious.

The Skims founder has found herself smitten by the SNL comedian, said a source to Us Weekly.

"He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens," said the source.

Kim and Pete started sent tongues wagging after sparking romance rumours, having being seen seen holding hands on a roller-coaster at Knott's Scary Farm during the Halloween.

They then had dinner together two nights in a row while Kardashian was visiting New York City, once alone in Davidson's native Staten Island, and once with friends in Manhattan.

Earlier, a source revealed the mother of four cannot seem to help but fall for Pete because of how charming he is. 

More From Entertainment:

Spotify announces its latest purchase Findaway

Spotify announces its latest purchase Findaway
Kristen Stewart collects praises from Diana's bodyguard over acting in 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart collects praises from Diana's bodyguard over acting in 'Spencer'
Marvel gives 'Hawkeye' a holiday season makeover

Marvel gives 'Hawkeye' a holiday season makeover
Khloe Kardashian humbly responds to trolls: ‘best revenge is no revenge’

Khloe Kardashian humbly responds to trolls: ‘best revenge is no revenge’
Court will 'take time' to consider Meghan Markle’s privacy case

Court will 'take time' to consider Meghan Markle’s privacy case
Adele opens up about divorce with Simon Konecki, calls it 'devastating'

Adele opens up about divorce with Simon Konecki, calls it 'devastating'

Jennifer Aniston gushes over Paul Rudd after he bags 'sexiest man alive' title

Jennifer Aniston gushes over Paul Rudd after he bags 'sexiest man alive' title
Britney Spears' journey from teen phenom to guardianship

Britney Spears' journey from teen phenom to guardianship
Paris Hilton ties the knot with Carter Reum after two years of romance

Paris Hilton ties the knot with Carter Reum after two years of romance

Travis Scott asks victims of Astroworld stampede to contact him for help

Travis Scott asks victims of Astroworld stampede to contact him for help
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making Remembrance Day ‘about themselves’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making Remembrance Day ‘about themselves’
Thomas Markle sheds light on Meghan Markle’s ‘ultimatum': Stop talking to them’

Thomas Markle sheds light on Meghan Markle’s ‘ultimatum': Stop talking to them’

Latest

view all