Saturday Nov 13 2021
Lady Gaga's mother talks about star's depression during teenage: 'She was unique'

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

American singer Lady Gaga's mother Cynthia Germanotta is talking about her daughter's mental health struggles back in the middle school.

Speaking during Hello! Magazine's annual Kind List for World Kindness Day, Cynthia revealed that daughter Lady Gaga, whose birth name is Stefani Germanotta, was bullied by her classmates because of her 'uniqueness.'

"My oldest daughter Stefani began struggling with mental health challenges, including depression and anxiety, at a young age," revealed Cynthia.

She continued, "These issues – that she still admits are part of her journey – were largely a result of the unkindness and bullying she faced from her peers because of her uniqueness."

Cynthia went on to add that the House of Gucci star noticed an "absence of kindness and sense of understanding', which would have helped her during 'the very important development period of middle school."

Cynthia previously told NBC's Today Show that Lady Gaga's depression began when she was attending middle school in New York.

"In middle school, because she was unique, she started experiencing a lot of struggles. You know, feeling isolated from events, humiliated, taunted. And that's when she developed depression," her mom said.

She continued, "We tried our best as parents to help her, but [we] didn't know everything,' she said. 'I felt where I made mistakes was I didn't really know the warning signs to look for."

