 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer' has 'nothing to do with Princess Diana': Royal Expert

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Kristen Stewarts Spencer has nothing to do with Princess Diana: Royal Expert
Kristen Stewart's Spencer has 'nothing to do with Princess Diana': Royal Expert

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart's portrayal of Princess Diana for movie Spencer is not the ap representation of the royal, as per expert Stewart Pearce. 

Pearce, who is also the author of 'Diana The Voice of Change' said that Kristen's role 'had nothing to do with' The Princess of Wales.  

“I thought it was a very unusual take on the substance of Princess Diana,” the Diana The Voice of Change author told Us. “I would say it’s much more to do with the director’s lens into what he believed to be the reality of a neurotic disposition within a woman — who just happened to be Princess Diana.”

He added, “The characterization, the story line, the nature of the way that the screenplay worked, what Kristen did — that was nothing to do with Princess Diana,” he explained. “It was a sort of surreal elegy that was created by Pablo, the director. I loved what he did with [the 2016 film] Jackie. I thought it was extraordinary, you know, that sort of immensely myopic lens into the torture that Jackie [Onassis Kennedy] had experienced. And evidently, he was trying to use a similar psychological investigation into Diana.”

The expert also did not validate Kristen's energy in the movie, as opposed to Diana's calm and composed nature in real life.

“It’s just really difficult when you take these luminous iconic figures like Diana, who everybody knows, and, of course, everybody knows her for her sparkling authenticity and extraordinary immediacy,” Pearce explains. “So when you have a very mannered performance from somebody like Kristin, who I think is a really interesting artist, it threw me off. It took me a long time to move into the actual movie itself and try to bathe in what his perspective was.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift charms in velvet pantsuit at 'All Too Well' premiere

Taylor Swift charms in velvet pantsuit at 'All Too Well' premiere

‘Happy Days’ star Gavan O’Herlihy passes away at 70

‘Happy Days’ star Gavan O’Herlihy passes away at 70

Paris Hilton's 'fairytale wedding weekend' ends with neon-themed carnival

Paris Hilton's 'fairytale wedding weekend' ends with neon-themed carnival
'You're a superstar': Lady Gaga congratulates Britney Spears on conservatorship termination

'You're a superstar': Lady Gaga congratulates Britney Spears on conservatorship termination
Kim Kardashian takes a jibe at her 'failed marriages' for Paris Hilton wedding toast

Kim Kardashian takes a jibe at her 'failed marriages' for Paris Hilton wedding toast
Taylor Lautner engaged to beau Taylor Dome: 'All of my wishes came true'

Taylor Lautner engaged to beau Taylor Dome: 'All of my wishes came true'
Royal family can sue Netflix over ‘The Crown’, claim lawyers

Royal family can sue Netflix over ‘The Crown’, claim lawyers

What's next for Britney Spears? Check Instagram

What's next for Britney Spears? Check Instagram
Prince Harry sought out Princess Diana’s psychic to ask about her tragic end

Prince Harry sought out Princess Diana’s psychic to ask about her tragic end
Camilla ‘frustrated’ by false myths surrounding Prince Charles: report

Camilla ‘frustrated’ by false myths surrounding Prince Charles: report
Samantha Markle sues Meghan Markle over defamation, privacy infringement

Samantha Markle sues Meghan Markle over defamation, privacy infringement
Prince William ‘would blame’ Duchess Camilla for ‘the hurt she caused’: report

Prince William ‘would blame’ Duchess Camilla for ‘the hurt she caused’: report

Latest

view all