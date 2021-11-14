Courteney Cox and beau Johnny McDaid steal show at London film screening

Courteney Cox turned heads as she appeared with her Snow Patrol rocker beau Johnny McDaid at London film screening on Saturday.

The lovebirds looked smitten with each other as they joined singer Natasha Bedingfield for a special screening of Sophie & The Baron at Sea Containers, London on Saturday.



The 57-year-old Friends' actress and the Snow Patrol rocker, 45, cosied up for a sweet picture as they posed at the star-studded event.

Courteney looked chic in a pinstripe trouser suit she sported over a green sweater at the event. Teh charming actress wore her tresses in soft waves and sported a radiant palette of make-up.

On the other hands, Johnny smashed in a denim shirt, trousers and fitted coat as he embraced his love. 39-year-old singer Natasha Bedingfield wowed in a glittering hand print jumpsuit as she posed with Courteney and filmmaker Sophie Kipner.