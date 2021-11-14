 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen’s Household Cavalry faints during Remembrance Sunday ceremony

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Photo: Express
Photo: Express 

One of the Queen’s Household Cavalry had fainted on the ground near the Cenotaph during Sunday’s Remembrance ceremony.

In the photo that emerged, the female member of the army regiment could be seen positioned face down against the tarmac.

Wearing a long black coat with red trim, her silver helmet seemingly rolled off her head.

While the crowd looked onwards helplessly, a fellow guard stepped in to check on the colleague while the rest of the regiment carried on with the ceremony. 

It is pertinent to mention that the Queen was not present at the event as she pulled out the last minute due to spraining her back. 

More From Entertainment:

S.Africa pulls plug on Miss Universe contender over Palestine

S.Africa pulls plug on Miss Universe contender over Palestine
Young Venezuelans attempt to break Guinness record for largest orchestra

Young Venezuelans attempt to break Guinness record for largest orchestra
Bella Hadid seemingly tantalises model pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber with her beach fashion

Bella Hadid seemingly tantalises model pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber with her beach fashion
Piers Morgan thinks Palace hiding something big about Queen’s health: 'More serious situation'

Piers Morgan thinks Palace hiding something big about Queen’s health: 'More serious situation'
Meghan Markle has this major benefit if deciding to enter politics

Meghan Markle has this major benefit if deciding to enter politics

Oscar Mayer says it sent Wienermobile keys to Prince Harry after New York gala speech

Oscar Mayer says it sent Wienermobile keys to Prince Harry after New York gala speech
Prince William 'blamed' Camilla for 'broken home'

Prince William 'blamed' Camilla for 'broken home'
Meghan Markle faces another lawsuit from her own relative

Meghan Markle faces another lawsuit from her own relative
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez flaunt their years long friendship in a TikTok video

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez flaunt their years long friendship in a TikTok video
Jonathan Majors reflects on working with Idris Elba in ‘The Harder They Fall’

Jonathan Majors reflects on working with Idris Elba in ‘The Harder They Fall’
Lady Gaga looks gorgeous as she graces the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in Italy

Lady Gaga looks gorgeous as she graces the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in Italy
Queen Elizabeth's cousin occupies her spot on Foreign Office balcony

Queen Elizabeth's cousin occupies her spot on Foreign Office balcony

Latest

view all