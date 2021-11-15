 
entertainment
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen sprains her back ahead of first public appearance after hiatus

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Queen sprains her back ahead of first public appearance after hiatus
Queen sprains her back ahead of first public appearance after hiatus

Queen Elizabeth is going to have to extend her break before resuming her public duties.

 As per Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back and is 'deeply disappointed' by her situation.

The 95-year-old also missed the solemn Remembrance Day ceremony in London on Sunday.

In a short message, Buckingham Palace announced early on Sunday, "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."

The Queen, who had otherwise been advised by the medics to rest, will apparently need to extend her break. She is "deeply disappointed," as she regards the moving ceremony as "one of the most significant engagements of the year," as per another royal source.

More From Entertainment:

Kirsten Dunst would love to play Mary Jane in Spider-Man again: 'Why not?'

Kirsten Dunst would love to play Mary Jane in Spider-Man again: 'Why not?'
Kourtney Kardashian obsessed with 'My favorite everything' birthday boy Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian obsessed with 'My favorite everything' birthday boy Travis Barker
Ed Sheeran wins best artist as MTV Europe Music Awards returns to live format

Ed Sheeran wins best artist as MTV Europe Music Awards returns to live format
The Firm risks ‘complete humiliation’ with Prince Harry’s memoir release

The Firm risks ‘complete humiliation’ with Prince Harry’s memoir release
'Eternals' clinches top spot again at North American box office

'Eternals' clinches top spot again at North American box office

Royal Family can sue Netflix over ‘The Crown’ libel: report

Royal Family can sue Netflix over ‘The Crown’ libel: report
Meghan Markle’s royal 'berating' claim under fire: report

Meghan Markle’s royal 'berating' claim under fire: report
Boris Johnson issues update over Queen Elizabeth’s health concerns

Boris Johnson issues update over Queen Elizabeth’s health concerns
Meghan Markle ‘jokingly believes’ Megxit will lead to the White House: report

Meghan Markle ‘jokingly believes’ Megxit will lead to the White House: report
Prince Harry ‘turned his back on privilege’ that gives him a voice: report

Prince Harry ‘turned his back on privilege’ that gives him a voice: report
Taylor Swift teases upcoming Blake Lively directorial debut

Taylor Swift teases upcoming Blake Lively directorial debut
Meghan Markle’s texts about Prince Harry’s ‘constant berating’ revealed: report

Meghan Markle’s texts about Prince Harry’s ‘constant berating’ revealed: report

Latest

view all