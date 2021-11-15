 
Monday Nov 15 2021
Shoaib Malik celebrates Sania Mirza's birthday

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. — Twitter/@realshoaibmalik
Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik wished his wife Sania Mirza Sunday night happy birthday, sharing a picture of the two celebrating the moment. 

Sharing a snap with his wife on Twitter, Malik wrote: “Happy birthday Sanu.”

The couple along with their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik, celebrated Mirza’s big day in Dubai with close friends and family.

Both sports stars continuously share a glimpse of their personal life through their social media handles. Recently, Shoaib and Sania shared a couple of hilarious Instagram videos about their married life. 

The coupled got married on April 12, 2010.

Mirza is an avid cricket fan and has often been seen supporting her husband from the stands when he plays.

The cricketer is expected to leave for Dhaka for the scheduled Pakistan-Bangladesh series.

