Watch: Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis do 'shoey' celebration after Australia's T20 World Cup win

Wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade (left) and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis celebrate in their T20 World Cup win in Dubai. Photo: ICC/ Screengrab

A video of some Australian players celebrating in a seemingly strange way in the dressing room after their victory in the T20 World Cup has gone viral after it was shared on Twitter by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Australia easily defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final to win the T20 World Championship title for the first time on Sunday.

On Monday, the ICC tweeted a video in which Australians were seen celebrating their victorious campaign, with wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis whipping out the 'shoey' amid celebrations.

The pair could be seen getting up from the floor after posing for a photograph and Wade then proceeds to pour a drink into his shoe and drink out of it. Stoinis then took the shoe from Wade’s hand and did the same.

What may seem to most as a bizarre way to celebrate, the 'shoey' or drinking from shoes is actually a popular Australian tradition to celebrate.

Popularised by F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, it is something the Australian driver does every time he gets on the podium.