Shoaib Akhtar amasses 1m followers on Instagram

Former cricket Shoaib Akhtar recently took to Instagram to celebrate reaching one million followers on the app.



Posting a picture of himself, Akhtar wrote, “Love love love all of you! We are one million Insta family today!”

Fans are congratulating the Rawalpindi Express.



Akhtar, once known for his fierce bowling on the field, has been making headlines since the cricket great became active on social media platforms.

Earlier, in 2019, he had launched his YouTube channel where he deconstructs and analyses cricket and cricketers performance. The matter-of-fact commentary he uploads touches a chord, evidenced by his growing number of subscribers on YouTube.