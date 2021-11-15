 
sports
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Shoaib Akhtar amasses 1m followers on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

— AFP/File
— AFP/File

Former cricket Shoaib Akhtar recently took to Instagram to celebrate reaching one million followers on the app.

Posting a picture of himself, Akhtar wrote, “Love love love all of you! We are one million Insta family today!”

Fans are congratulating the Rawalpindi Express.

Akhtar, once known for his fierce bowling on the field, has been making headlines since the cricket great became active on social media platforms.

Earlier, in 2019, he had launched his YouTube channel where he deconstructs and analyses cricket and cricketers performance. The matter-of-fact commentary he uploads touches a chord, evidenced by his growing number of subscribers on YouTube.

More From Sports:

Babar Azam named captain of ICC's 'Most Valuable Team of the Tournament'

Babar Azam named captain of ICC's 'Most Valuable Team of the Tournament'
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Batter Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Test series due to injury

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Batter Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Test series due to injury

Watch: Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis do 'shoey' celebration after Australia's T20 World Cup win

Watch: Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis do 'shoey' celebration after Australia's T20 World Cup win

Shoaib Malik celebrates Sania Mirza's birthday

Shoaib Malik celebrates Sania Mirza's birthday
'Very wrong decision': ICC slammed for ignoring Babar Azam for Player of the Tournament award

'Very wrong decision': ICC slammed for ignoring Babar Azam for Player of the Tournament award
'Unfair decision': Shoaib Akhtar criticises ICC for not naming Babar Azam Player of the Tournament

'Unfair decision': Shoaib Akhtar criticises ICC for not naming Babar Azam Player of the Tournament

Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Akhtar, former cricketers praise Australia on T20 World Cup win

Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Akhtar, former cricketers praise Australia on T20 World Cup win
Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar reunite at T20 World Cup finale

Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar reunite at T20 World Cup finale
Aus vs NZ: Dubai stadium remains deserted, quiet amid T20 World Cup finale

Aus vs NZ: Dubai stadium remains deserted, quiet amid T20 World Cup finale
Aus vs NZ: Australia defeat New Zealand by 8 wickets to lift T20 trophy for 1st time in history

Aus vs NZ: Australia defeat New Zealand by 8 wickets to lift T20 trophy for 1st time in history
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: All players of Pakistan T20 squad test negative for coronavirus

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: All players of Pakistan T20 squad test negative for coronavirus

T20 World Cup: Australia, New Zealand one step away from first T20 title

T20 World Cup: Australia, New Zealand one step away from first T20 title

Latest

view all