Monday Nov 15 2021
Ayesha Omar sends love to newly-wed Paris Hilton, star responds

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Ayesha Omar has nothing but love for Paris Hilton, who recently began her new life as a married woman.

Taking to Instagram, the Pakistani actress shared a snap of the heiress looking gorgeous in her wedding dress as she wished her luck for her marriage. 

"You look breathtaking. Absolutely perfect. Many congratulations! So so happy for you on your big day. Sending you prayers, love and beautiful vibes for this new journey you are embarking on," she captioned the snap.

The post did not go unnoticed as the Cooking With Paris star shared the post with a love emoji, which Ayesha shared on her Instagram Story with a heart emoji.

The post comes after Paris tied the knot with beau Carter Reum after two years of togetherness.

Take a look:

