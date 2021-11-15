 
Monday Nov 15 2021
Palace 'carefully calculating' Queen's Platinum Jubilee plans amid health concerns

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Amid the Queen’s recent health concern the palace is reportedly keeping a close eye on the monarch’s plans around the Platinum Jubilee.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the BBC that since the Queen was forced to pull out of Remembrance Sunday for a sprained back, the palace is "carefully calculating" what can be done at the Platinum Jubilee.

"I think yes, everyone at the palace now will be very carefully calculating probably recalculate exactly what can be done the Platinum Jubilee.

"The priority has got to be obviously the Queen's health and the Queen's safety. I think what we're seeing now is a gradual transition of responsibility from the Queen to Prince Charles, Prince William, and other senior members of the royal family.

"They are taking on more responsibilities and therefore will be at the forefront of celebrations and the Queen will pop up here and there for the big days themselves.

"But a lot of care will be taken of course."


