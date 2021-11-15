 
Monday Nov 15 2021
NYNausheen Yusuf

Centre fails to convince ally MQM-P on using EVMs in next elections

NYNausheen Yusuf

Monday Nov 15, 2021

  • Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz briefs an MQM-P delegation on the use of EVMs.
  • Sources say decision to continue consultations was taken as Faraz couldn't satisfy the delegation.
  • MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi says that the government has only partially briefed the allied parties regarding the use of EVMs.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology failed to convince the government's ally MQM-P on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next elections, Geo News reported.

Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz briefed an MQM-P delegation on Monday.

Sources privy to the matter said that the briefing couldn't satisfy the delegation on the use of EVMs, therefore, the decision to continue consultations on the matter was made.

When asked if the EVMs will avoid rigging or facilitate digital rigging in the polling process, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi said that the government has only partially briefed the allied parties regarding the use of EVMs.

He also said that briefings regarding EVMs will continually take place.

Siddiqi was speaking to the media after the briefing.

Meanwhile, the federal ministers avoided answering the media representatives' questions on the occasion.

The PTI allies, PML-Q and MQM-P, had expressed their concerns over the new legislation proposed by the government and complained of being "kept in the dark" over important decisions.

The differences among the coalition partners emerged when the government postponed the joint sitting of the Parliament due to a lack of consensus over the bills to be placed for passage.

'All bills will be passed'

On Sunday, Faraz had said that all the bills [related to electoral reforms and other issues] will be passed in the Parliament.

“After a briefing on the matter, all the allied parties have been convinced [to support the ordinance and bills],” said Faraz, while informing media about consultations between the ruling party and its allies.

