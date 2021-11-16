Sania Mirza thanks husband Shoaib Malik for birthday surprise

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is also the wife of Pakistani cricket all-rounder Shoaib Malik, thanked everybody who wished the star on her birthday.



Sharing pictures from her birthday celebrations, the tennis ace wrote on Instagram: “Thank you, everyone, for all the wishes and love, my heart is full.”

The star player celebrated her 35th birthday with close friends and family members in Dubai as Malik and sister Anum Mirza managed to surprise her.

Thanking the two, Sania said: “I had the most amazing time with my loved ones, missed a few special [people].”



“Thank you @realshoaibmalik and @anammirzaaa for pulling off a surprise, I am impressed,” she added.

On Monday, sharing a snap with his Mirza on Twitter, Malik had wished her as he wrote: “Happy birthday Sanu.”

The couple, along with their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik, celebrated Sania's big day in Dubai with close friends and family.

Both sports stars regularly share a glimpse of their personal life on their social media accounts to keep fans thoroughly entertained and engaged. Recently, Shoaib and Sania shared a couple of hilarious Instagram videos about their married life.

The power coupled got married on April 12, 2010.