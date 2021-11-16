 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Snapchat, Discord, Spotify down in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Collage showing logos of Spotify and Snapchat. — Twitter
Collage showing logos of Spotify and Snapchat. — Twitter

Popular photo-and-video sharing app Snapchat, instant messaging and digital distribution platform, Discord, and music streaming app Spotify are down across the globe, including Pakistan. 

According to Downdectector, users of all three apps reported outages between 10pm to 11pm.

Taking to Twitter, Snapchat Support confirmed that some of the app's users have been having trouble using the app. 

"Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in," the tweet said.


